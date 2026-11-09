Saudi Arabia announces all-clear in Riyadh — Daily Maverick

Saudi Arabia’s civil defense services on Monday announced that the danger in the country’s capital, Riyadh, had passed, minutes after issuing a warning.

Damage to the Aramco Tower

The alert was issued the day after an attack claimed by Yemen’s Houthis. On Sunday, debris from an attempted attack shattered windows on several floors of the Aramco Tower in Riyadh’s financial district.

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Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry said the damage was limited and there were no casualties. The Saudi-led coalition also reported intercepting Houthi missiles over the capital, Daily Maverick writes.

Resumption of hostilities

The Houthis have intensified missile and drone strikes on Saudi airports, ports and oil facilities. Hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-linked group resumed in July. Saudi Arabia responded by carrying out airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. The renewed confrontation shattered a UN-mediated truce reached in 2022, which had largely halted fighting between the kingdom and the group.

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