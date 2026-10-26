Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey hold talks in Tehran — Euronews

Senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey are holding talks in Tehran, Iran, with Iranian representatives on regional security. According to Saudi and Iranian officials, the meeting is attended by Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, Euronews reports.

According to the outlet, the officials are meeting with Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said the talks could be a step toward creating mechanisms for cooperation in regional security. He also reiterated Tehran’s position on a security model that primarily relies on the capabilities and interests of the region’s states.

Mecca defense agreement

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey signed the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement in August 2026. The document stipulates that an armed attack on one participating country will be considered an attack on all three, and the other parties must provide assistance.

The agreement was concluded amid regional instability and concerns about threats associated with Iran and its allies. At the same time, Turkish officials stressed that the pact is not directed against Tehran or any other specific state. On August 8, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told Anadolu that the agreement does not define a common adversary: a country may be regarded as a target only in the event of an attack on one of the signatories.

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Houthi attacks

The intensification of missile and drone attacks by Yemen’s Houthis on Saudi Arabia became the first serious test for the alliance. At an emergency meeting in Riyadh on October 5, the three countries agreed to move toward fulfilling their collective defense commitments, including ensuring the rapid deployment of agreed military forces and assets in Saudi Arabia.

Ankara, meanwhile, distinguished between supporting Saudi Arabia’s defense and participating in offensive operations against the Houthis in Yemen. On October 8, Fidan said the agreement is defensive in nature and ruled out sending Turkish military personnel to another country to carry out attacks. Turkey is considering possible assistance in air defense, electronic warfare and technical support.

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Public Diplomacy Raed Krimli wrote on X on October 26 that the visit to Tehran is part of efforts by the Mecca Pact countries to reduce tensions and support diplomatic solutions, including mediation by Qatar and Pakistan.

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