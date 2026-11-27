According to The National, Saudi Arabia intercepted 252 of at least 278 missiles and drones launched at the country, mainly by the Houthis, over five months. The munitions recorded between June 27 and November 27 were launched from Yemen and Iraq.

Intercepts and strikes

The data were provided in an assessment by the intelligence and surveillance platform Project Aurorah. Saudi Arabia’s air defense network, which includes Patriot and THAAD systems, destroyed more than 90% of the recorded missiles and drones.

The authors of the assessment recorded 43 ground strikes. In 17 cases, they were caused by debris from intercepted missiles or drones, while another 26 were direct hits by enemy munitions. This accounts for slightly more than 9% of all recorded threats.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The report said that drones most often penetrated Saudi defenses. Project Aurorah founder and military analyst Nawaf Obaid called the interception rate a significant result given the size of Saudi Arabia, which, he said, is larger than Western Europe.

Attack casualties

In October, attacks on Saudi airports killed 20 people and injured about 380 others. A missile strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 10 killed 13 people and injured more than 300.

According to the publication, on Thursday a projectile struck a Saudi Aramco oil refinery in Jizan, killing a worker from Nepal and injuring several others. Obaid stressed that no air defense system can guarantee absolute protection of a territory of such scale.

Read us on