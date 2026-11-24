Saudi Arabia expects its economy to contract by 2.1% this year instead of the previously forecast 3.6%. The revision is linked to the recovery in oil export volumes, which, according to OilPrice, has partially reduced the economic losses caused by the war with Iran.

Exports via the Red Sea

The updated forecast was published in a budget statement on Tuesday. Before the war began, Saudi Arabia had expected economic growth of about 4.5%.

In October, Saudi oil exports reached their highest level since the start of the war. Aramco increased oil shipments through the East-West pipeline to Yanbu on the Red Sea coast to offset supply volumes lost through the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, production remains below its pre-war level.

Deficit and public debt

In the second quarter, Saudi Arabia's oil revenues increased by 28% compared with the previous quarter, although the country's oil sector contracted by nearly 25%. Higher oil prices partially offset the decline in production.

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The government forecasts a budget deficit of 245 billion riyals, or $65 billion, equivalent to 4.9% of GDP. The non-oil sector is expected to grow by 2.3%.

For 2027, Saudi Arabia forecasts an economic recovery of 10.9%, mainly due to increased oil production, and a reduction in the deficit to 191 billion riyals ($51 billion). Government spending is expected to decrease by 44 billion riyals, while revenues will rise by only 11 billion riyals. Public debt is forecast to increase from 1.73 trillion riyals this year to 1.92 trillion riyals in 2027.

OilPrice also notes that Houthi attacks continue to threaten infrastructure, while additional capacity to transport oil bypassing the Strait of Hormuz is not expected to begin construction before 2028.

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