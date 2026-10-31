Saudi Arabia has announced 62 water supply projects and initiatives in 14 governorates of Yemen. They are intended to improve water distribution, expand access to safe drinking water and strengthen water security in urban and rural areas, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

The work is being carried out under the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen. According to the program, the initiatives have helped provide sustainable sources of fresh water, improve the efficiency of water systems, reduce losses and strengthen local communities’ capacity to manage resources.

Water supply and energy for pumps

According to the program, the projects have met 100% of water needs in Al Ghaydah in Al Mahrah Governorate, 50% of needs in Socotra Governorate and part of the demand in Aden. The program includes the construction and modernization of water networks, connecting communities to water sources, and the use of renewable energy to power wells and pumps.

As the publication notes, these measures have made it possible to improve the efficiency of water production and distribution, reduce operating costs and expand water supply services to the areas that need them most.

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Irrigation and desalination

The program has also supported agriculture through the introduction of modern irrigation systems, including drip irrigation. On Socotra, an integrated water supply system project provides for diversifying water sources, modernizing networks and strengthening the sustainability of water resources.

Training is also being provided to employees and users of water supply systems in water resource management, operation and maintenance. In January, the program announced a first-of-its-kind desalination plant project in Aden Governorate, which is intended to increase fresh water reserves and reduce the depletion of water resources.

Overall, the program has implemented 300 projects and initiatives in 16 Yemeni governorates. They cover education, healthcare, energy, water supply, transport, agriculture and fisheries, development programs, capacity building and support for the government of Yemen.

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