Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet approved a unified consumer protection law that consolidates rules governing relations between buyers and businesses. Violators may face fines of up to 8 million Saudi riyals, or $2.1 million, as well as imprisonment for up to two years, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

The law applies to goods and services and is to be implemented with the participation of more than 20 government agencies. It provides protection against unsafe, defective or non-compliant products and services, the right to compensation for damages, and simplified dispute resolution mechanisms.

Ban on deceptive practices

The new rules target commercial practices that may unfairly influence buyers’ decisions. In particular, the law bans fake reviews, manipulation of consumer comments, hidden advertising, and the promotion of goods that are not actually available for sale. False claims about limited product quantities and additional fees for using a particular payment method are also prohibited.

During crises, pandemics or other exceptional circumstances, authorities will be able, with Cabinet approval, to set prices, limit trade markups or require prior authorization for price increases.

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Warranties and complaint handling

Contracts concluded outside companies’ premises will be subject to safeguards similar to e-commerce rules. Consumers will be able to withdraw from such a contract without giving reasons within seven days under established conditions. Companies must disclose their details, contacts and payment methods, while service providers must inform clients about repair work, its duration and cost.

The minimum warranty for new goods will be two years, while for services and used goods it will be one year. The law also provides separate protection for children, elderly people and people with disabilities, and restricts advertising that may harm children’s health or safety.

Possible enforcement measures include requiring violations to be remedied, suspending goods, services or contractual provisions, blocking violating websites, withdrawing non-compliant products, and issuing warnings to consumers. The law will enter into force 180 days after publication in the official gazette and will replace laws on combating commercial fraud, e-commerce and commercial data.

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