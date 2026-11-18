In Antalya, Turkey, Der Spiegel reported on a dispute surrounding the work of the IPCC, the global climate panel. According to the publication, Saudi Arabia and India are obstructing the panel’s work, which could jeopardize the further work of its authors.

Der Spiegel’s assessment

Der Spiegel describes the actions of the two countries as sabotage and indicates that, in the publication’s opinion, there is calculation behind them. The article discusses the possible consequences of this dispute for the preparation of the IPCC global climate report.

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Risk of a delay to the report

The authors of this panel, according to the publication, work on a voluntary basis, meaning without payment for their work. As Der Spiegel writes, within just a few weeks they may become unable to continue their work.

In that case, the IPCC global climate report may be released late. The publication links the possible delay in publication to the risk that the authors will lose the ability to continue working on it.

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