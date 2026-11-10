In Saudi Arabia, more than 15,000 land plots for residential development became available through the Sakani platform from the beginning of 2026 through the end of October. This was reported by Asharq Al-Awsat, citing the country’s Ministry of Municipalities and Housing. At the same time, private developers launched additional projects.

Projects in Riyadh

Developer Arada announced its entry into the Saudi market through a partnership with local company XTOPIA. The partnership has a portfolio of land and development opportunities worth 50 billion Saudi riyals, or $13.3 billion.

The partners’ first project is expected to be a residential development in the Al-Rimal district of Riyadh worth 14 billion riyals. The Riyadh Region Municipality, the ministry, and the National Center for Privatization and PPP also announced the launch of the expression-of-interest, prequalification and proposal-submission stages for a project to invest in a municipal land plot in the north of the capital.

This project provides for a 50-year partnership with the private sector and is expected to become the municipality’s first under a co-investment model. Real estate specialists believe that the long investment term may encourage developers to improve the quality of construction and services, enhance the economic viability of projects, and increase supply in one of Riyadh’s most expensive districts.

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Balance in the housing market

The release of new residential plots onto the market is part of a policy to balance the real estate market, set by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman. The strategy provides for expanding the land supply to give citizens more options for building and purchasing homes.

The source notes that additional plots in cities and provinces with growing demand could ease pressure on land prices in the medium term if their location and size meet market needs.

Developer Ahmed Omar Basudan said that the main task is not only to increase the number of plots and residential properties, but also to ensure prices affordable to buyers, adequate infrastructure, and control over development costs. According to him, market balance depends on whether housing meets buyers’ needs in terms of price, location and quality.

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