Saudi Arabia says it intercepted 12 missiles and a drone — Al Jazeera

The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis towards the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh, as well as a drone in the city’s vicinity and a cruise missile heading for Khamis Mushait in the country’s southwest. Later, the coalition reported intercepting another 10 ballistic missiles fired towards the kingdom’s southern regions.

As Al Jazeera reports, explosions were heard in Riyadh. Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki al-Maliki said the ballistic missile aimed at the capital was destroyed on Sunday morning.

Airport operations resumed

The attacks occurred amid the resumption of operations at two terminals of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. According to the source, airport operations were suspended on October 10 after an attack linked to the Houthis, which killed 13 people and injured more than 300.

An airport statement released late on Saturday evening said that international flights would resume from Sunday through Terminal 2, while Terminal 1 had been designated for domestic flights.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the airport remained “unsafe” and a “military target” for the group. He warned airlines, staff and passengers against using King Khalid International Airport.

Fighting in Yemen intensified

The Houthis, also known as the Ansar Allah movement, said on Saturday that they had attacked three Saudi airports, including one in Riyadh, as well as energy facilities, a pipeline and an airbase. Saudi civil defense reported debris falling in the Mecca and Medina regions after two missiles were intercepted. The Houthis denied targeting the two cities sacred to Muslims.

Meanwhile, in Yemen, the Houthis advanced towards Mount Jabal Sabr, which overlooks the city of Taiz. According to the source, the group has besieged the city and blocked the main road to Aden, the temporary capital of Yemen’s internationally recognized government. The UN warned that there is increasingly little time to deliver aid to 800,000 people trapped in Taiz.

Read us on