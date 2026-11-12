Saudi Arabia said its air defence forces on Wednesday intercepted missiles and drones launched by the Houthis toward Riyadh, Mecca and other regions of the country. As Cyprus Mail reports, the Saudi-led coalition said it destroyed three cruise missiles heading toward the Riyadh region, two drones targeting Mecca and southern areas, as well as two more missiles directed westward.

Houthi denial

Yahya Saree, a spokesperson for the Houthi military wing, denied that the group had targeted Mecca with a drone. According to him, the targets of Houthi operations are oil facilities and military bases.

Saree also claimed an attack on a pumping station in Saudi Yanbu, an important oil hub that makes it possible to export oil while bypassing the blocked Strait of Hormuz. The Saudi side did not confirm this claim.

Further attacks

Later that day, Saudi civil defence issued a warning about possible danger in Taif, Yanbu and Khamis Mushait. State television later reported that the danger had passed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to the coalition, this was the second consecutive day that Saudi air defences intercepted Houthi missiles launched toward Riyadh. On Tuesday, it said, one ballistic missile and one cruise missile were shot down.

The Houthis, who control most of Yemen's densely populated areas, have intensified attacks on the Saudi capital in recent days, describing them as a response to Saudi strikes in Yemen. On Sunday, a Houthi attack damaged an Aramco administrative building in Riyadh's financial district.

Last month, an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh killed 13 people and injured more than 300 others. Fighting has intensified since September, when the Houthis advanced toward the Bab el-Mandeb Strait at the southern entrance to the Red Sea.

Since then, the group has stepped up strikes on Saudi airports, ports and oil facilities, while Saudi Arabia has increased airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

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