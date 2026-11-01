In Manama, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Fahd al-Ghufaili, called for stronger international cooperation to protect vital maritime corridors. At the 22nd IISS Manama Dialogue 2026 Regional Security Summit, he said that freedom of navigation and the security of international trade require coordinated efforts by states, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Risks to trade and energy

According to al-Ghufaili, seas and waterways are of key importance to the global economy, energy security and supply chains. He said that disruptions to shipping in the Arabian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait or the Gulf of Aden could affect international trade, energy markets and food security.

The Saudi representative also said that Houthi attacks on merchant ships and oil tankers since 2023, as well as disruptions to vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, demonstrate the seriousness of maritime threats. He stressed the need for an effective collective response to protect shipping routes and strengthen regional and international security.

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Coalition and coordination

Al-Ghufaili said that on July 30, Saudi Arabia launched an international initiative that resulted in the creation of the Multinational Maritime Defense Coalition. According to him, 14 countries have already joined the coalition, while others have expressed readiness to join after completing the relevant internal procedures.

He noted that protecting vessels, ports, maritime facilities and shipping routes requires coordination, information sharing, joint capacity-building and preventive measures. Al-Ghufaili added that military capabilities alone are insufficient: maritime security also requires trust, transparency, common rules, early warning and mechanisms to prevent escalation.

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