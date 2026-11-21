Saudi Arabia will introduce a domestic minimum top-up tax from January 1, 2027, for companies that are part of international groups. The decision was announced by the kingdom’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.

Who the tax will apply to

The new mechanism will apply to companies with annual revenue of at least €750 million, or 3.08 billion Saudi riyals. Companies must record this level of revenue in at least two of the four financial years preceding the year in which the tax is applied.

As The National reports, the tax will not apply to purely domestic companies that have no branches outside Saudi Arabia and do not belong to an international group covered by the new rules.

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Minimum rate of 15%

The top-up tax will be levied if a company’s effective tax rate on profits is lower than the global minimum of 15%. This refers specifically to the effective rate on profits, rather than a tax on the company’s total revenue.

The threshold rate was set under the two-pillar tax reform programme agreed by member states of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development in 2021. Its aim is to ensure that large multinational companies pay a minimum 15% tax on profits in every country where they operate. A similar top-up tax has been in force in the United Arab Emirates since 2025.

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