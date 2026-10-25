Saudi Arabia to introduce 500-riyal payments — The National

Saudi Arabia has announced a package of measures to mitigate the effects of electricity and water tariff increases scheduled for January 1. It provides for monthly financial assistance to certain workers, pensioners and households eligible for payments under the social security programme.

Monthly assistance

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the measures will take effect before the tariff changes. King Salman ordered payments of 500 Saudi riyals, or about $133, to civilian and military employees, pensioners and eligible households. The decision was made following a proposal by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The payments will also apply to some relatives of deceased persons covered by the social insurance system, The National reports.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Requirements for the private sector

The package also provides for an increase in the minimum monthly salary for Saudi citizens working in the private sector. This concerns the salary threshold at which an employee is counted as a full employee toward Saudi employment quotas under the Nitaqat programme.

Six months after the implementation of the changes begins, this figure will rise to 5,000 riyals per month. Twelve months after the first increase takes effect, it will stand at 6,000 riyals. The measures are intended to mitigate the impact of the new utility tariffs, support wage levels and long-term employment of the country's citizens in the private sector.

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