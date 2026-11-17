Saudi Arabia has replaced the commander of the Joint Forces, which coordinate coalition operations against the Houthis in Yemen. King Salman appointed Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili to the post by decree, in addition to his current duties. The National reports.

New appointment

The previous Joint Forces commander, Lieutenant General Fahad bin Hamad Al Salman, will become an adviser to Saudi Arabia’s defence minister. According to the Ministry of Defence, the king made the personnel decisions on the recommendation of Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman.

Al Salman led operations by the Saudi Arabia-led coalition against the Houthis, who are described in the report as allies of Iran. In recent weeks, Saudi Arabia has been subjected to Houthi missile and drone attacks.

Fighting in Yemen

On Monday, Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed two drones launched by the Houthis over the Mecca and Riyadh regions, the coalition said. According to the publication, the Houthis have intensified missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia. The strikes targeted, among other things, major airports and energy facilities.

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After the US-Iran conflict this summer reignited the civil war in Yemen, the Houthis seized significant territory from the country’s internationally recognised government. Before that, the war had largely been in an inactive phase since 2022.

The Houthis seized territory along the Red Sea coast and near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and also besieged government forces in Taiz. Last month, Saudi-backed government forces recaptured key positions around the strait, including Dubab, but did not completely drive the Houthis out of the area or retake the coastal city of Mocha.

On Sunday, southern Yemeni forces fighting alongside the internationally recognised government left positions near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait to defend Aden. Five Yemeni military personnel said that on Monday the Houthis advanced toward the coastal area of Khor Omaira, about 100 km west of Aden, and were 25 km from government positions on the coast.

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