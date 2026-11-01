The Saudi Arabia-led coalition said it had conducted a military operation in Yemen to neutralize resources that, it claims, the Houthis use to support combat operations and develop ballistic missile and drone capabilities.

Coalition statement

As Anadolu Agency reports, coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said the operation was carried out on the morning of November 1. According to him, it was a response to continued Houthi attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure in Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

Al-Maliki claims that the coalition’s Joint Forces Command had monitored the Houthis’ use of resources to strengthen their military capabilities, particularly in the area of ballistic missiles and drones. He also described the continued attacks as a direct threat to civilian lives and the security of civilian infrastructure.

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According to the spokesperson, the operation targeted resources that the group, according to the coalition’s version, uses for repeated attacks and to create security threats to Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and shipping lanes in the southern Red Sea. The coalition did not name the strike locations or specify the nature of the resources it said had been neutralized. No information on fatalities, injuries, or material damage was released either.

Escalation in Yemen

The Houthis did not immediately comment on the coalition’s statement. Since October 5, Yemen’s government forces have been conducting Operation Dawn of Yemen, aimed at restoring state institutions in Houthi-controlled territories and regaining control of the capital, Sanaa.

According to the UN, the escalation of hostilities between government forces and the Houthis resumed in July: thousands of people were killed or injured, and more than a quarter of a million were forced to leave their homes. The war in Yemen has continued since September 2014, when the Houthis seized Sanaa and a number of provinces; in March 2015, the Saudi Arabia-led coalition intervened on the side of the internationally recognized government.

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