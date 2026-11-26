In Saudi Arabia, the Riyadh-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched toward the capital, Riyadh. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki.

According to al-Maliki, air defense systems intercepted and destroyed both missiles. The spokesperson published a statement on the social media platform X. The coalition claims that the missiles were launched by Yemen's Houthi group. He provided no information on possible casualties or damage.

Previous attacks

On Wednesday, the coalition also said it had shot down a Houthi drone near the Jeddah Islamic Port and later destroyed a cruise missile launched toward western Saudi Arabia. According to its data, another projectile struck the port of Jizan in the country's southwest, causing minor damage but no injuries among civilians.

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The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attacks on the ports of Jeddah and Jizan. They said they acted in response to coalition strikes on the port of Al Hudaydah in western Yemen, but did not specify what weapons they used.

Conflict context

The incidents are taking place amid an intensification of Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, including against airports, energy facilities and other civilian and economic sites. Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government.

The conflict in Yemen has continued since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country. A new escalation between government forces and the Houthis began in July after the collapse of a truce reached in 2022.

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