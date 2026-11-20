The Saudi-led coalition said air defence systems intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi movement toward the kingdom’s southern region. Cyprus Mail reports.

Warning for several cities

Saudi Arabia’s civil defence also reported intercepting drones in the southern region. Authorities issued an early warning for several areas, including the cities of Jizan, Abha and Khamis Mushait, and later said the danger had passed.

Saudi Arabia’s southern areas bordering Yemen have repeatedly been targeted by Houthi missile and drone attacks. Targets have included military facilities, airports and energy infrastructure.

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Reports of strikes on Sanaa

Al-Masirah television, controlled by the Houthis, reported Saudi airstrikes on Yemen’s capital, Sanaa. Saudi Arabia did not immediately comment on these reports.

The new attacks occurred less than a day after Riyadh’s tallest skyscraper, the headquarters of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, was hit during a Houthi attack on Thursday. Jizan is located on the Red Sea coast and is home to an Aramco refinery with a capacity of 400,000 barrels per day. Khamis Mushait hosts King Khalid Air Base, which the Houthis have repeatedly named as a target for their missile and drone strikes.

Attacks between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis resumed in July after a period of relative calm following the 2022 truce. Saudi Arabia intervened in the war in Yemen in 2015, supporting the internationally recognized government against the Houthis, who seized Sanaa in 2014 and control a large part of the country’s north.

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