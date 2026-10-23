The Saudi Arabia-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Houthis toward Najran in southwestern Saudi Arabia, near the border with Yemen. No casualties or damage were reported immediately after the incident.

Coalition statement

As Anadolu Agency reports, coalition spokesperson Major General Turki al-Maliki said on X that the missile was intercepted and destroyed after being launched toward Najran.

Separately, the coalition rejected Houthi claims of alleged Saudi threats to strike tribal and civilian gatherings in Yemen. It called such statements unfounded and fabricated, and also accused the Houthis of trying to mislead the public and draw Yemeni tribes into their conflicts.

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Houthi statements

Earlier the same day, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group had carried out four missile and drone attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia over the previous 48 hours. The targets he named included sites in Riyadh, Dammam, Yanbu and Abha.

According to the agency, military confrontation between the Houthis and the coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government has intensified again since July. Saudi Arabia has led the coalition supporting Yemen’s government in the war against the Houthis since March 2015.

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