Saudi coalition says it intercepted Houthi missile — The Hindu

In Saudi Arabia, the Saudi-led military coalition said it intercepted a ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Houthis on October 26, 2026. The group had previously claimed a new attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

Coalition statement

The coalition reported the missile interception, The Hindu writes. The outlet does not provide details about where the missile was intercepted or the possible consequences of its launch. The Hindu describes the Houthis as a group backed by Iran.

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Explosions in Riyadh

The operation took place the day after explosions in the Saudi capital. Authorities sent Riyadh residents text messages warning of a hostile aerial threat directed at the city.

The Houthis had previously carried out a series of strikes on King Khalid International Airport. These included an attack this month that, according to the source, killed 13 people and injured more than 300.

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