The Saudi coalition said it intercepted a cruise missile launched by the Houthis from Yemen toward the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia's civil defense service warned of possible danger in the Al-Kharj area and the country's Eastern Province. The all-clear was later declared for both areas.

Previous missile launches

The Jerusalem Post notes that Saudi forces have repeatedly intercepted missiles launched by the Houthis amid rising tensions between the sides. In particular, on November 21, the coalition reported intercepting three ballistic missiles launched from Yemen.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attack on plant in Jizan

The latest interception came after an aerial object struck a Saudi Aramco oil refinery in Jizan. A worker from Nepal was killed in the attack, while several other people were injured.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy said the facility had temporarily suspended operations. The ministry did not name those responsible for the strike, while the Saudi Arabia-led coalition blamed the Houthis.

The strike on the plant came after Saudi airstrikes on the group in three Yemeni governorates. The Houthis said the strikes targeted Hodeidah Airport, while Saudi Arabia had earlier urged city residents to leave the area around the seaport. On the same day, a Houthi drone hit Riyadh's tallest skyscraper, injuring at least 11 people.

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