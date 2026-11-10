The Saudi coalition said its air defense forces intercepted and destroyed three missiles launched by Yemen’s Houthis toward Saudi Arabia. As Anadolu Agency reports, a ballistic missile and a cruise missile were launched toward the country’s capital, Riyadh, while another ballistic missile was launched toward the south of the kingdom.

Statement by the coalition spokesperson

Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki reported the interception of the missiles on social media platform X. According to him, air defense systems destroyed all three missiles.

On Monday, al-Maliki also said that coalition forces destroyed three Houthi facilities in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa. He claimed that components for ballistic missiles, solid fuel, and electronic systems were produced at these facilities.

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Incident at the oil pipeline

On the same day, a small fire broke out at the East-West oil pipeline in the western region of Medina following an attack. A spokesperson for Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy said that no one was injured in the incident and that the pipeline’s operations were unaffected. The official did not specify who carried out the attack.

The Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition, which supports Yemen’s internationally recognized government, continue fighting.

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