The Saudi Arabia-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles that Yemen's Houthis launched toward Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. This was the second attack on the Saudi capital in several days, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Trail in the sky over Riyadh

A Reuters witness saw an object fly across the sky over Riyadh shortly before a loud sound. According to the witness, a smoke trail remained in the sky.

On Thursday, a Houthi attack damaged the Public Investment Fund tower — the headquarters of Saudi Arabia's sovereign fund and Riyadh's tallest skyscraper.

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Strikes on both sides of the border

The new missile launch came after cross-border strikes intensified on Friday. The Saudi coalition said it struck the Red Sea port of Hodeidah and also conducted operations against Houthi missile and drone capabilities in Yemen's capital, Sanaa.

The Houthis, for their part, threatened to strike Saudi ports on the Red Sea and called on airlines to avoid Saudi Arabian airspace. They also claimed attacks on a power plant and a port in the south of the country.

For more than ten years, Saudi Arabia has supported Yemen's internationally recognized government in its war against the Houthis. According to the publication, after fighting stalled in 2022, the conflict escalated again in July.

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