The Saudi coalition said it destroyed 16 military targets of the Houthi group in Yemen. The operation, it said, was carried out in response to an attempted attack on western Saudi Arabia, Anadolu Agency reports.

Targets in three provinces

Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said the strikes targeted facilities in the provinces of Sanaa, Saada and Amran. Among the targets, he said, was a headquarters in Saada used by Houthi leaders. The coalition accused these leaders of involvement in attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure.

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Statements by the sides

Earlier on Sunday, the coalition reported intercepting and destroying three Houthi cruise missiles and a drone in western Saudi Arabia. It also said it destroyed 24 Houthi targets in Yemen, including five facilities at the Ras Isa port in Hodeidah province.

The Houthis, for their part, said they had carried out five operations against military and economic targets in Saudi Arabia, including gas facilities and the port of Jeddah. The Saudi coalition has supported Yemen's government forces in their fight against the Houthis since March 2015.

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