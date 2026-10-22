The Saudi Arabia-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed four drones over Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province. According to Anadolu Agency, coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki reported this on the morning of October 22.

Coalition statement

Al-Maliki published the statement on the social network X, without providing further details about the drone interceptions. The day before, the coalition had also said it intercepted and destroyed seven drones in separate incidents.

The statement came after attacks in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. According to the country’s Civil Aviation Authority, a strike on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam killed one person and injured eight.

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Consequences of the attacks

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry said that debris from an intercepted drone targeting an Aramco facility at the Shaybah oil field killed two people and injured two others.

Since 2015, Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government in its confrontation with the Houthi group. The Houthis have controlled Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, and several provinces since 2014.

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