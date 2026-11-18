The Saudi-led coalition said it had destroyed 60 Houthi military targets in the Yemeni provinces of Sanaa, Hodeidah, Amran and Saada. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing a coalition statement released on Wednesday morning.

Objectives of the operation

Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said on X that the operation was aimed at weakening the Houthis' capabilities to use ballistic missiles and drones, as well as countering maritime threats.

According to him, the targets struck included tunnels in mountainous areas where ballistic missiles were stored, as well as facilities for assembling and storing drones.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Resumption of hostilities

Hostilities between government forces and the Houthis resumed in July. According to UN reports, this resulted in thousands of people killed and injured and the displacement of more than a quarter of a million people.

The escalation ended a period of relative calm that had lasted in Yemen since April 2022. The war in the country has continued since September 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces. In March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition intervened in support of the internationally recognized government.

Read us on