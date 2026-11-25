The Saudi coalition said that Saudi air defense intercepted and destroyed four drones over Ras Tanura in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.

Debris fell during the interception

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki reported the operation in a statement published on the social network X. According to him, several pieces of debris fell during the interception. A preliminary assessment found no casualties, Anadolu Agency reports.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attack in Riyadh the day before

The interception took place the day after a drone attack on a tower in the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh. According to Saudi civil defense, 11 people were injured at the time.

Al-Maliki blamed Yemen’s Houthis for the attack in Riyadh and said there would be a decisive response. Since 2015, Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government in its confrontation with the Houthis. In 2014, the Houthis seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country.

Read us on