In Saudi Arabia, the Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Houthis toward the Riyadh region. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Coalition statement

According to coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki, air defense systems intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Houthis toward the Riyadh region. He published the statement on the social network X.

The report cites the coalition's statement; it does not name any other sources confirming this information. The report also provides no information about the consequences of the incident.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Confrontation in Yemen

The interception took place amid an intensification of the confrontation between the coalition and the Houthis, including attacks on Saudi airports and energy facilities.

Since 2015, Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition that supports Yemen's government in its confrontation with the Houthis. The group has controlled Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country since 2014.

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