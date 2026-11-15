Saudi Arabia's air defense forces intercepted and destroyed a drone over the kingdom's Eastern Province early on November 15. The Saudi-led coalition reported this.

Coalition spokesperson's statement

Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki announced the interception of the drone on X. According to Anadolu Agency, he provided no further details about the drone or the circumstances of the operation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous interceptions

A day earlier, Turki al-Maliki said that Saudi air defenses had intercepted and destroyed two drones launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels. According to him, they were destroyed over Riyadh and southern areas of Saudi Arabia.

The interceptions came amid intensified hostilities between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia. The coalition has reported repeated missile and drone attacks on the kingdom's territory. The conflict in Yemen has continued since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and other provinces. In 2015, the Saudi-led coalition intervened to support Yemen's government.

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