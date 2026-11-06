The Saudi Arabia-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a drone in the area of Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki al-Maliki reported this on November 6.

Coalition statement

According to Anadolu Agency, Turki al-Maliki published a statement about this on the social network X. In it, he reported the interception and destruction of a drone in the area of the Saudi capital. The source provides no further details of the incident. In particular, it does not state who owned the device, where it was launched from, or whether the incident had any consequences.

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Escalation around Yemen

The Saudi coalition supports Yemen's internationally recognized government. Its statement came amid an ongoing military escalation between the coalition and the Yemeni Houthi group. According to the agency, the Houthis have repeatedly launched missiles and drones toward Saudi Arabian territory. The coalition's statement specifically refers to the area of Riyadh.

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