The Saudi-led coalition struck Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, on Monday morning and said it had destroyed two ballistic missile launchers used by the Houthis. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Coalition statement

Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said the Houthis allegedly used one of the launchers to attack Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, in recent hours. According to him, the coalition is continuing operations aimed at dismantling the Houthis’ ballistic missile network.

Yemeni army operation

On Sunday, the Yemeni army reported the “neutralization” of around 218 Houthi fighters and field commanders in 753 operations over the previous 24 hours. It also said that 78 military vehicles and weapons units had been destroyed or damaged.

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According to the army, the operations as part of “Operation Yemen Dawn” targeted forward command posts, fortifications, firing positions, troop concentrations, reinforcements and supply vehicles. The military also said the strikes disrupted the movement of Houthi reinforcements to the front line and supported raids and ground attacks by government forces.

The army did not specify how many of the 218 “neutralized” individuals were killed or wounded. The Houthis had not commented on the reports at the time of publication.

Yemen has been in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces. In 2015, a Saudi-led coalition intervened in support of the internationally recognized government.

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