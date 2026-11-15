The Saudi Arabia-led coalition said its air defense forces intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis toward the country's capital, Riyadh. Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki announced this on Sunday, November 15.

Coalition statement

According to Anadolu Agency, al-Maliki announced the interception of the missiles on social network X. Earlier, the coalition also reported that its air defense intercepted and destroyed two drones over Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous reports

The spokesman provided no further details about the intercepted drones. On Saturday, the coalition said it had destroyed two more Houthi drones which, it claimed, were headed toward Riyadh and the southern areas of the kingdom.

The interceptions took place amid an intensifying confrontation between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, accompanied by missile and drone attacks on the kingdom. The coalition intervened in the conflict in Yemen in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government after the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country.

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