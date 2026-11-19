The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted several missiles fired by Yemen’s Houthis toward Riyadh and southern areas of Saudi Arabia. As Anadolu Agency reports, a preliminary assessment indicates that falling debris caused material damage in the kingdom’s capital.

Interception over Riyadh

Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said coalition forces responded to the threat of a ballistic missile aimed at Riyadh. According to him, a preliminary assessment indicates material damage from falling debris, while its extent is still being assessed.

The coalition did not provide details about possible deaths or injuries, or about the full extent of the damage in Riyadh.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Strike on the launcher

Earlier, al-Maliki said a ballistic missile launched toward southern Saudi Arabia had been intercepted and destroyed. The coalition also reported the destruction of a launcher in Yemen’s northern Saada province, which it said had been used in an attempted attack on the kingdom.

The previous day, the coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed two Houthi drones over Riyadh and southern Saudi Arabia, as well as two cruise missiles heading toward the capital region.

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