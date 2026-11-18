In Saudi Arabia, the Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by Yemen’s Houthis toward the Riyadh area. Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki reported this on the social network X.

Coalition statement

Al-Maliki said the coalition intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by the Houthis toward the Riyadh area. He provided no further details about the interception. Anadolu Agency reported on the coalition’s statement.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attacks on Saudi Arabian territory

According to the agency, the Houthis have intensified attacks on Saudi Arabian territory since July. They used ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones; targets included airports, oil facilities and other locations.

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government. The Houthis seized the country’s capital, Sanaa, and other provinces in September 2014.

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