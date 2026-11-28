The Saudi Arabia-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles on November 28 that Yemen’s Houthis had launched toward southern areas of Saudi Arabia. Anadolu Agency reports.

Coalition statement

Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said on X that air defense systems intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis toward the southern region of Saudi Arabia. Earlier that day, he reported the destruction of another ballistic missile that was also heading toward the south of the country.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Civil defense warning

Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense briefly issued a threat warning in the southwestern province of Jizan, the Khamis Mushait governorate, and the city of Abha. The agency later said that the danger in these areas had passed.

The report notes that the events occurred amid intensified Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia. Yemen has been in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country. Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government since March 2015. According to the agency, a new escalation between government forces and the Houthis began in July after a truce reached in 2022 collapsed.

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