The Saudi Arabia-led military coalition said that the Houthis attacked a Saudi Aramco oil refinery in the city of Jizan in southwestern Saudi Arabia, near the border with Yemen. The facility is capable of processing up to 400,000 barrels of crude oil per day, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Coalition statement

According to the coalition, after the attack its forces destroyed a ballistic missile launcher in the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah. The coalition claims that the Houthis launched the strike on the Jizan refinery from this launcher.

Earlier, the coalition warned that further attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure would result in a decisive military response.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous attacks

On the previous day, the Houthis said they had attacked Ras Tanura — Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery and an important oil export hub — as well as the Red Sea ports of Jeddah and Jizan. The coalition said it intercepted four drones over Ras Tanura, while air defense forces destroyed another drone near Jeddah Islamic Port.

The Houthis control Yemen's most populous areas, including the capital, Sanaa. The report notes that they had launched missiles and drones at Saudi airports, oil facilities and office buildings following the resumption of Yemen's civil war in July.

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