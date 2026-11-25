The Saudi Arabia-led coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government said it intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen’s Houthis near Jeddah Islamic Port in western Saudi Arabia.

Interception near Jeddah port

Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki al-Maliki said on X that the drone was intercepted in the port area. According to him, civilians were not harmed by falling debris after the interception. The incident was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Strike on Jazan port

Earlier the same day, the coalition also said that a projectile launched by the Houthis hit Jazan port in southwestern Saudi Arabia. According to the coalition, the strike caused minor damage, while civilians were not harmed.

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The Houthis claimed responsibility for two attacks on the ports of Jeddah and Jazan. The group said it acted in response to coalition strikes on the port of Al-Hudaydah in western Yemen, but did not specify what weapons it used.

These incidents occurred amid an intensification of Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, including against airports, energy facilities and other civilian and economic sites. Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government since March 2015.

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