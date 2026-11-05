In Saudi Arabia, a company has agreed to pay 181,000 Saudi riyals to the family of 45-year-old Nepali worker Bharat Mahato, who was killed in a drone attack on the Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province. The amount includes 31,000 riyals in end-of-service benefits and 150,000 riyals in compensation.

Compensation after embassy appeal

The agreement was reached with the assistance of the Embassy of Nepal in Riyadh, Kathmandu Post reports. Kabiraj Upreti, the embassy's labour counsellor, said the funds would be transferred to the family after the necessary administrative procedures are completed.

Mahato worked as a cleaner on a Saudi Aramco project through Abdul Wahab Mansour Al Moallam Sons Company. His work permit had expired about a year before his death. As a result, the family could not claim support from Nepal's Foreign Employment Board or a payment under the insurance scheme for migrant workers.

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According to the publication, after the embassy informed the employer about the family's situation, the company decided to provide compensation from its own funds. Under Nepal's migrant worker support system, the family of a worker who dies abroad with a valid work permit can receive 1 million Nepalese rupees from the welfare fund and up to 1.5 million rupees under the term life insurance programme.

Death at the oil field

Bharat Mahato, a native of Nepal's Mahottari district, was killed on October 21. According to Kathmandu Post, the attack on the oil project was carried out by Yemen's Houthis; a worker from the Philippines was also killed. The Nepali embassy completed the procedures to repatriate Mahato's body, but disruptions to air travel are making it difficult to determine the date of its delivery to Nepal.

Mahato had worked in Saudi Arabia for 14 years and was his family's main breadwinner. After his death, his wife Indrika was left with four children and a loan for the construction of a house, which the family had been paying off with remittances from Saudi Arabia.

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