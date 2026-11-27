Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman persuaded the administration of US President Donald Trump this summer to stop pressuring Venezuela over its membership in OPEC. The Independent reports, citing two informed sources. Saudi Arabia is the largest oil producer in the organization and its de facto leader.

Pressure on OPEC founders

According to ten of the outlet's sources, Washington had previously urged Venezuela and Iraq — two of OPEC's founding states — to consider leaving the organization. They said the US administration also did not allow Venezuela to pay its annual membership fee to OPEC.

US officials wanted both countries to increase oil production and attract investment, the sources said. Some of them feared that OPEC production restrictions could hinder these plans. Trump repeatedly criticized OPEC, calling it a cartel and a monopoly that artificially inflates oil prices.

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Iraq's and the State Department's position

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi raised the issue of a possible withdrawal from OPEC at a government meeting after talks with US officials, two sources said. At the same time, Iraq's Oil Ministry persuaded him to remain in the organization and instead seek an increase in the production quota.

The US State Department did not respond to questions about a possible blocking of Venezuela's contribution. At the same time, the department confirmed that the United States has the authority to make decisions on the use of Venezuelan state funds held in an account controlled by the US side. A State Department spokesperson said lower-level officials may have discussed Venezuela's withdrawal from OPEC with the country, but this was not a topic of high-level negotiations.

Venezuela's contribution to OPEC

Annual contributions by OPEC members amount to about €2.8 million, or $3.08 million, for each country. According to OPEC sources, the organization does not plan to expel Venezuela for non-payment of the contribution. Venezuela is currently exempt from OPEC+ quotas due to falling production: in September, the country produced about 1.2 million barrels per day, according to OPEC.

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