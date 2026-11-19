Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper in Riyadh. The sides discussed bilateral relations, including military cooperation, as well as developments in the region, Anadolu Agency reports.

Participants in the talks

Saudi Arabian Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, the kingdom’s national security adviser and the chief of the general staff also attended the meeting. The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on the talks.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Regional tensions

The meeting took place amid tensions in relations between the United States and Iran. According to the agency, talks between the two countries have reached a deadlock over disagreements concerning navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi group are also continuing. Anadolu Agency notes that the group’s missile and drone attacks targeted energy facilities and other targets in the kingdom.

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