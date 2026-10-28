In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) launched a new package of humanitarian and charitable projects for Yemen. Rashad al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, attended the ceremony. According to Asharq Al-Awsat, the total number of beneficiaries of the announced projects is 3.435 million people.

Food, shelter and water

The initiatives include the distribution of 250,000 food baskets containing 500,000 boxes, as well as 25,000 temporary shelter kits and 17,500 tents under the sixth phase of the emergency shelter provision plan.

For internally displaced people in Lahj Governorate, 2.9 million liters of drinking water are planned under one emergency project, along with another 5.3 million liters under a water, sanitation and hygiene program. In Taiz Governorate, 4.7 million liters of safe drinking water are to be delivered, and 3.78 million liters in Aden.

In the city of Taiz, 5,000 food baskets and 9,960 cans of infant formula are planned for distribution, along with essential medicines and medical supplies. A separate project provides for the delivery of medicines, medical supplies and equipment to Yemen’s Ministry of Health.

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Housing and volunteer programs

In Hajjah Governorate, a residential complex for displaced people is to be established, with 232 solar-powered houses and public facilities. KSrelief also announced the launch of 100 volunteer programs in various governorates of Yemen, which are expected to reach 265,000 people.

The programs include open-heart surgery and catheterization, blindness prevention, cochlear implantation and hearing rehabilitation, specialized surgery, training and economic empowerment of the population.

KSrelief head Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah said that the center had implemented 1,238 projects in Yemen worth more than $4.8 billion. He also accused the Houthi group of obstructing humanitarian access, detaining humanitarian organization workers, including UN staff, and attacking humanitarian aid.

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