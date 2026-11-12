In Germany, credit bureau Schufa is adapting its old creditworthiness scores to new data protection requirements. From November 20, stricter legal rules for such assessments, as well as new regulations on consumer loans, will apply to credit bureaus, Der Spiegel reports.

More data in the free report

Schufa assesses consumers’ creditworthiness based on collected data. These assessments are used by banks, credit intermediaries, online stores and energy suppliers to determine the likelihood that a customer will pay their bills. A low score can significantly complicate signing a mobile phone contract or renting housing.

Old scoring models are to be supplemented with information on scores provided to companies over the past 12 months, the data used, the criteria given the greatest weight and an indicator of forecast quality. For scores calculated at companies’ request from November 20, 2026, the free data copy will contain additional information. From the first quarter of 2027, explanations of old scores will also be provided in digital format.

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New product for Buy Now, Pay Later

In March, Schufa introduced a new score that, according to the company, is intended to provide greater transparency in the assessment mechanism. At the same time, the bureau continues to use separate scores for specific industries and individual clients. These are to be discontinued no later than the end of 2028. According to Schufa, the new model will eventually become the company’s central creditworthiness score.

The company is also introducing a separate report for Buy Now, Pay Later services. According to Schufa, it is intended to help companies meet new requirements for small loans and such offers, which from November 20 in many cases may be made only after a creditworthiness check. According to Schufa, creditworthiness inquiries will initially not affect consumers’ scores.

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