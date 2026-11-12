Scout Motors has begun assembling validation vehicles for the future Traveler SUV and Terra pickup truck at its new production site in Blythewood, South Carolina, United States. Motor1 reports that this marks the facility’s transition from the construction stage to actual vehicle manufacturing.

The first vehicles are intended to test equipment and identify potential issues in the production process before the launch of series assembly. According to Scout Motors President and CEO Scott Keogh, the plant’s equipment has already begun operating, and the company’s teams are assembling the first validation vehicles at the facility.

Robots and quality control

In the body shop, each vehicle body is formed from around 160 individual parts. More than 750 robots are involved in the process, and each completed body has about 5,000 weld points. The company uses AI-supported welding monitoring systems and measuring equipment to verify that bodies meet engineering requirements.

Before being sent to the paint shop, body samples will undergo thousands of individual measurements. The paint shop will carry out cleaning, coating application, corrosion protection, painting, drying, and inspection. The vehicles will then proceed to the assembly line, where wiring, windows, seats, steering wheels, and tires will be installed.

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Investment and production preparations

The body shop was designed to process up to 40 vehicles per hour at full capacity, though the current work is for validation purposes. Construction of the plant is in its final stage, and most of the production equipment has already been installed and is operating.

Scout Motors is investing more than $2 billion in the manufacturing center. The facility is expected to create more than 4,000 jobs. The company is also increasing recruitment and working with local colleges and universities to train specialists in automotive engineering and manufacturing.

In 2025, Scout also announced a $300 million investment in a supplier park on the facility’s grounds. The project is expected to provide about 1,000 jobs at suppliers and attract another $368 million in investment. Validation assemblies will continue in 2027, after which the company plans to move to the next phase of pre-series production.

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