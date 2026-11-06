The Polish Sejm approved an extension of the temporary restriction on the right to submit applications for international protection at the state border with Belarus. The restriction will remain in force for another 60 days from November 17, RMF24 reports.

Some 425 Sejm deputies voted in favor of the government's request to authorize the extension of the restriction. Seventeen parliamentarians voted against it, while one abstained. The initial provision on the temporary restriction of filing applications for international protection at the border with Belarus entered into force on March 27, 2025. It is valid for 60 days and may be extended with the Sejm's consent at the request of the Council of Ministers; the mechanism has previously been extended nine times.

Government arguments

In the explanation attached to the request submitted to the Sejm on October 29, the government stated that the reasons for introducing the restriction had not disappeared. The document refers to the ongoing instrumentalization of migration, which, according to the government's assessment, poses a serious and real threat, including to state security.

The authors of the request claim that foreigners attacked Polish patrols by throwing stones, bottles, smoldering branches, bricks, and sticks with knives and nails attached. The government also stated that Belarusian state services were involved in attacks on Polish soldiers, police officers, and border guards, including by aiming firearms, throwing stones, and blinding them with lasers and strobe lights. The request also mentions attempts, under the supervision of Belarusian services, to prepare and use tunnels under the border fence to transfer groups of foreigners to Poland.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Exceptions to the restriction

As of October 15, 2026, since the mechanism was introduced, applications from 496 foreigners had not been accepted. At the same time, applications from 201 people from vulnerable groups were accepted.

The restriction does not apply to unaccompanied minors, pregnant women, and people who, due to age or health conditions, may require special treatment. The Border Guard may also accept an application if it considers that a person faces a real risk of suffering serious harm in the state from which they arrived directly in Poland.

Public organizations assisting refugees oppose such restrictions. In their view, these provisions contradict Poland's Constitution and international obligations, including the 1951 Convention relating to the Status of Refugees.

Read us on