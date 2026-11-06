The Polish Sejm has adopted amendments to the Law on Higher Education and Science that are intended to allow employers, under specified conditions, to verify education data listed in candidates’ paper diplomas. A total of 423 lawmakers voted in favor of the bill, one voted against, and another 21 abstained. The document must now be considered by the Senate.

As reported by RMF24, the changes were prepared by Poland’s Ministry of Science as part of a deregulation package. The new provisions are to take effect 30 days after the law is officially published.

Which diplomas can be verified

The rules will apply to higher education graduation diplomas issued in paper form before January 1, 2027. From that date, Poland will switch to electronic diplomas. According to Deputy Minister of Science Maria Mrówczyńska, they will be verified automatically through a special system.

At the request of an employer with a legitimate interest, universities will provide information on the data entered in a paper diploma. The application will need to state the document holder’s details, including their first name, surname and diploma number.

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Grounds for a request and fee

A request must be based on justified doubts about the authenticity of the data in a diploma. In particular, this may concern cases where questions about authenticity arose after the document’s security features were checked.

The regulatory impact assessment provides for a fee for each confirmation amounting to 1% of the minimum wage in force on the day the request is submitted. The Ministry of Science explained that it is intended to cover the costs of processing the request: not all universities have digitized graduate databases, so employees will sometimes have to work with archives.

Mrówczyńska also stated that an employer will not need to separately request a candidate’s consent to verify a diploma. According to the ministry, Poland issues an average of 299,236 higher education graduation diplomas annually, and the new rules could potentially cover documents issued over the past 50 years.

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