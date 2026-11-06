The Polish Sejm has passed a law on the Uniformed Services Family Card, providing for a system of benefits for military personnel, officers of formations subordinate to the ministries of defence and internal affairs, as well as their family members. The document was supported by 431 deputies, nine voted against it and three abstained. This was reported by RMF24.

Before the vote, deputies supported 13 clarifying and editorial amendments submitted during the second reading by members of the Civic Coalition. The bill was jointly prepared by the parliamentary clubs of the Civic Coalition, the Polish People's Party and The Left. The document must now be considered by the Polish Senate.

What benefits the card provides

The card is intended to cover professional military personnel, Territorial Defence Forces personnel, reservists, military pensioners and disability pension recipients, as well as officers of the police, Border Guard, State Fire Service and State Protection Service. Benefits are also envisaged for veterans, wounded veterans, their family members, as well as families of military personnel and officers who were killed or went missing.

Cardholders and their family members will be able to receive medical services outside the general queue at military and departmental medical facilities. Children of beneficiaries will have priority in admission to kindergartens if they change their place of residence.

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The law also provides for a 37% discount on single railway tickets and a 49% discount on long-term travel documents. The passport issuance benefit will amount to 50% for adults and 75% for children. Separately, the document provides for May 15 to be designated Uniformed Services Family Day.

Restrictions for volunteer firefighters

During consideration of the bill, some rights were extended to volunteer firefighters participating in rescue operations, as well as to their spouses and children. At the same time, they will not be entitled to a 49% discount on long-term railway tickets or priority access to medical services at facilities subordinate to the ministries of internal affairs and defence.

The firefighting portal Remiza.pl criticized the decision. The outlet stated that volunteers were left mainly with benefits requiring the lowest budget expenditures or none at all: a discount on single tickets, passport benefits and discounts at certain stores.

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