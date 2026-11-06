The Polish Sejm rejected a vote of no confidence in Minister of Interior and Administration Marcin Kierwiński. The Law and Justice party initiated his dismissal, RMF24 reports.

Opposition allegations

Law and Justice representative Paweł Hreniak said that under Kierwiński’s leadership, the Ministry of Interior and Administration had allegedly become an instrument of political struggle against the opposition, the media, independent institutions and civic associations. He also claimed that the minister’s actions undermine citizens’ trust in law enforcement agencies.

PiS deputy leader Przemysław Czarnek, during the debate, accused the minister of using police officers during events near the Constitutional Tribunal. According to him, more than a thousand law enforcement officers arrived in Warsaw from various regions without knowing what tasks they were to perform.

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The minister’s response and the government’s position

Kierwiński called the vote the third attempt to secure his dismissal and said he viewed it as an assessment of his work to put the ministry’s affairs in order after his predecessors. Regarding the police presence near the Constitutional Tribunal, the minister said that law enforcement officers are there to protect the building, uphold the law and ensure the safety of protesters.

The minister also stated that the Polish police force currently numbers 104,000 officers, while the number of vacancies is twice as low as under the previous government. According to him, the Central Bureau for Combating Cybercrime has four times more employees than in 2023. Prime Minister Donald Tusk defended Kierwiński, saying that he will continue in his post.

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