Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu accused Poland, the Baltic states and other countries of allegedly training people for activities harmful to Russia from within. Interia reports this, citing his statement at a press conference held as part of events marking National Unity Day.

Shoigu's statements about Poland and the Baltic states

According to Shoigu, activities aimed at Russia's “collapse” allegedly began as early as the 1990s. He claimed that many organizations operate under different names, including as non-profit organizations and NGOs.

Shoigu also said that people whom he called saboteurs are trained in Poland, the Baltic states and other countries. According to his version, such centers are allegedly intended to conduct activities harmful to Russia from within. He added that the Russian Security Council is dealing with this issue.

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Threats from the Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on Shoigu's remarks, said that Moscow considers it possible to respond to what it calls hostile actions by Poland and the Baltic states. She referred to paragraph 26 of Russia's foreign policy concept, adopted on March 31, 2023.

According to Zakharova, the document provides for symmetric and asymmetric response measures to actions by other states that Russia considers a threat to its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

At the beginning of the week, Poland's Chief Police Commander, Inspector General Marek Boroń, announced a special preventive operation near the border with Russia's Kaliningrad region. According to him, additional forces are operating in the Warmian-Masurian and Podlaskie voivodeships in cooperation with special services, the military and the border guard to prevent possible acts of sabotage.

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