Hong Kong housing secretary resigns after fire — Channel NewsAsia

Hong Kong’s Secretary for Housing Winnie Ho has resigned following a fire in the Tai Po district that killed 168 people in November 2025. Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee announced this on October 29, Channel NewsAsia reports.

John Lee’s statement

Lee apologised for the deadly fire and promised sweeping reforms in the construction industry and regulatory system. Winnie Ho became the first official to resign over the tragedy.

The chief executive also said that four government bodies bear partial responsibility for the incident. According to the outlet, the Hong Kong government must decide whether to hold individuals and officials accountable, as well as determine disciplinary measures and a reform plan.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fire in a residential complex

The blaze engulfed seven 31-storey buildings of the Wang Fuk Court residential complex in the northern Tai Po district, where renovation work was under way. The fire was Hong Kong’s deadliest since 1948. Thousands of residents were forced to leave homes that had become uninhabitable.

Lee spoke shortly before the expected release of a lengthy report by a commission headed by a judge. The document is expected to describe shortcomings in regulation and oversight within Hong Kong’s building renovation system.

Read us on