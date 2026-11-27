Scottish side Celtic defeated Portugal's Torreense 2-1 on November 26 in a Europa League match at the Campo Manuel Marques Stadium in Portugal. Colombian forward Camilo Duran, who came on as a substitute, scored the decisive goal in the 84th minute. As Sky Sports News reports, he headed in a cross from James Forrest, who had also entered the match as a substitute.

Goals exchanged before the break

The visitors took the lead as early as the ninth minute. Torreense defender Javi Vasquez attempted to intercept Jota's cross but diverted the ball into his own net.

The hosts equalised 10 minutes later. Alex Alfaro struck the crossbar with a shot from 22 yards, approximately 20 metres, after which Celtic's players failed to clear the ball. Dani Jean seized the opportunity and scored with a volley.

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Duran's decisive goal

In the second half, Celtic had more possession but did not create dangerous chances for a long time. In the 84th minute, Forrest sent a cross to the far post, where Duran headed the ball into the net.

The goal was Duran's 15th of the season. The victory gave Celtic six points in the Europa League and moved the team up to 25th place in the tournament standings. In the previous match against Besiktas, the forward also came off the bench and scored a brace that helped the Scottish team secure a comeback victory.

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