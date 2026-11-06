“Celtic” defeated “Besiktas” 3-2 in a Europa League match at Celtic Park. Substitute Camilo Duran scored twice as the Scottish side claimed its first win in this season’s tournament, Sky Sports reports.

The visitors opened the scoring after a penalty

“Besiktas” took the lead after a penalty was awarded for Jordan Lotomba’s foul on Ernest Poku. Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone saved Junior Olaitan’s spot kick, but the visiting player was first to the rebound and sent the ball into the net.

After conceding, Celtic head coach Martin O’Neill brought on Callum Osmand, Camilo Duran and Colby Donovan. Osmand equalised with his first touch before later setting up Duran, who rounded the goalkeeper to put the hosts ahead.

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Duran responded to Kökçü’s long-range strike

With five minutes remaining in normal time, Besiktas substitute Orkun Kökçü equalised with a long-range effort from around 25 yards. However, just two minutes later, Duran received the ball from Kieran Tierney and scored Celtic’s third goal to put his team ahead again.

After the win, Celtic remain among the bottom 12 teams in the Europa League table. The team still has four matches to play before the end of the tournament’s league phase.

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